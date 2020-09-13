SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. 2,861,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,953. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 163.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

