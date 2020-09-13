Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the August 15th total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.22. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

