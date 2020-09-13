Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.45 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $29,004.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00119317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00283634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.01584562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00191449 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.