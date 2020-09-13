SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SVMK has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,417 shares of company stock worth $12,129,598. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SVMK by 201.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SVMK by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

