SVB Leerink Boosts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $95.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zai Lab by 7,578.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

