Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SURF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ SURF opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $267.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. Research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.