SuperCoin (SUPER) Market Cap Achieves $43,717.44

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $43,717.44 and $8.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SuperCoin

SuperCoin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,786,634 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

