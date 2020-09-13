SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 917.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96,060 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of SunPower worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of SunPower by 82.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $5.10 to $5.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

SPWR stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

