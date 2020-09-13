StrongHands Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $924.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $361,472.20 and $924.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,075,139,047 coins and its circulating supply is 16,661,944,693 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Graviex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.