Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chewy Call Options (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 66,633 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 35,070 call options.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.83 and a beta of -0.21. Chewy has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,480,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,057,999. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 805.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.