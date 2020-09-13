Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NYSE STC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $92,574.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

