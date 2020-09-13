Spectrum (SPT) One Day Volume Tops $9,898.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market cap of $11,531.45 and approximately $9,898.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00475808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000697 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.