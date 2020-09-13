SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.72. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 95,840 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SPAR Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 45,809 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $50,847.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

