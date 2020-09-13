Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silver Lake Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.22.

