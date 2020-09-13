Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Rises By 168.6%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

