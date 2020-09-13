Short Interest in WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Drops By 98.6%

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Several brokerages have commented on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Investec raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

