Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Expands By 472.1%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 472.1% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $35.72 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

