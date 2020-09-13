Short Interest in VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rises By 728.4%

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 728.4% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.69. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35.
VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. Analysts predict that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on VWAGY shares. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
