Short Interest in VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rises By 728.4%

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 728.4% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.69. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Get VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR alerts:

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. Analysts predict that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VWAGY shares. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.