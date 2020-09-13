Short Interest in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Expands By 200.0%

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VBFC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

In other Village Bank and Trust Financial news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,250 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,237.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 754,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,860,750.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 7,491 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $215,740.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 755,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.