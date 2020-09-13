Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Declines By 67.1%

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.11. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,436 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.