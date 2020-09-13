Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Declines By 67.1%

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.11. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

TRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,436 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.