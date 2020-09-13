Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Drops By 91.7%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Shares of TSUKY opened at $51.85 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $65.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company purchases, processes, and sells frozen fish and shellfish; and manufactures and sells instant and raw noodles, fish meat hams and sausages, flavor seasonings, soups, bonito cuttings, retort foods, chilled noodles and foods, frozen foods, cooked rice, and other processed foods.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.