Short Interest in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Expands By 257.4%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 257.4% from the August 15th total of 593,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

TOPS opened at $1.10 on Friday. TOP SHIPS has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

