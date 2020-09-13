Short Interest in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expands By 345.9%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,890,000 shares, a growth of 345.9% from the August 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,654 shares of company stock worth $68,226,995 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $536,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $324,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $372.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The company has a market capitalization of $344.18 billion, a PE ratio of 970.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cfra raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

