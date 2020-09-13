Short Interest in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Drops By 67.6%

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.33 on Friday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

