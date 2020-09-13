Short Interest in PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Increases By 3,400.0%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTKFF opened at $0.09 on Friday. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four segments: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

