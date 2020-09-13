Short Interest in Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Grows By 110.8%

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PMF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. 40,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $7,650,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 492,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 128,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.