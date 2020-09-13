Short Interest in Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Grows By 110.8%

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PMF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. 40,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
About Pimco Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
