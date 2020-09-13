Short Interest in Obayashi Corp (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Rises By 1,701.7%

Obayashi Corp (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,000 shares, an increase of 1,701.7% from the August 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS OBYCF opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.17.
