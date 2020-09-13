Short Interest in Obayashi Corp (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Rises By 1,701.7%

Obayashi Corp (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,000 shares, an increase of 1,701.7% from the August 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS OBYCF opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.17.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

