Short Interest in MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Grows By 112.6%

MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,202,200 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the August 15th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 801.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. MEGA/BRSH MXN has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.
About MEGA/BRSH MXN
Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MEGA/BRSH MXN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEGA/BRSH MXN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.