Short Interest in MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Grows By 112.6%

MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,202,200 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the August 15th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 801.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. MEGA/BRSH MXN has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

About MEGA/BRSH MXN

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

