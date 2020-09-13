Short Interest in Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Increases By 325.6%

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 325.6% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.57 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65.

About Marathon Gold

