Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Increases By 113.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 124,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,662. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

