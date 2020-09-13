Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Drops By 54.4%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,746. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

