Short Interest in HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Increases By 112.2%

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HENKY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 27,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,826. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.