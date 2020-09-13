Short Interest in European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Rises By 1,885.7%

European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 1,885.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 43.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Equity Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of European Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of European Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EEA opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

