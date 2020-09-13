Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Decreases By 50.2%

Diversified Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,800 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 1,305,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.21. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.