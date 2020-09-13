Short Interest in Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Expands By 2,900.0%

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CPPSF opened at $59.00 on Friday. Cassiopea has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

About Cassiopea

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

