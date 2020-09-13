Short Interest in Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Expands By 2,900.0%

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CPPSF opened at $59.00 on Friday. Cassiopea has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.
About Cassiopea
