Short Interest in BioSolar Inc (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Rises By 2,075.9%

BioSolar Inc (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 2,075.9% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,440,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioSolar stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.60. BioSolar has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products.

