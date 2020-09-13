Short Interest in biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Increases By 868.4%

biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 868.4% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BIOAF opened at $0.29 on Friday. biOasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.27.

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

