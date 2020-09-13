Short Interest in Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Expands By 100.0%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BFFBF opened at $2.65 on Friday. Biffa has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57.

Get Biffa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFFBF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Biffa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Biffa in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.