Short Interest in Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Drops By 95.4%

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

