Short Interest in Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Drops By 95.4%

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

