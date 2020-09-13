Short Interest in Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Increases By 2,002.5%

Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 2,002.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Aurcana has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

