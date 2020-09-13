Short Interest in Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Declines By 95.1%

Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACAN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Americann has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

About Americann

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, and owns medical cannabis facilities to produce the medical cannabis in the United States. It partners with local businesses to serve marijuana patients in their communities. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

