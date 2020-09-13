Short Interest in Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Declines By 95.1%

Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ACAN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Americann has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.06.
About Americann
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Americann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.