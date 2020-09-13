Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Grows By 300.0%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.89. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

