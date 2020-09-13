Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rises By 6,866.7%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 6,866.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38. Allianz has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALIZY. Nord/LB lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

