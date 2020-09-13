Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Update

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the August 15th total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TYHT stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Shineco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

