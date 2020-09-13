Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

