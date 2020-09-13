Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARYA) Quiet Period Will End on September 16th

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARYA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 16th. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARYA opened at $10.90 on Friday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $10,774,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 825,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 555,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $15,849,000.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe.

