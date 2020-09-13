Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the August 15th total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sasol by 755.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 892,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,852. Sasol has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

