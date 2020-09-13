Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Sandstorm Gold worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,038,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 274,170 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.39.

SAND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,486. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

