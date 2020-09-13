Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells $564,750.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $553,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $36.91 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 922.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

