SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $67.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.22 and a quick ratio of 12.22. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $167.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.63.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after buying an additional 277,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 321,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.